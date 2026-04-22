Maharashtra Scooters slides as Q4 PAT tanks 92% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Maharashtra Scooters declined 2.10% to Rs 12,740 after the company reported a 92.23% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 4.01 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 51.63 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income slipped 3.55% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6.51 crore in Q4 FY26

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5.46 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a 91.20% decline from Rs 62.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses declined 55.88% YoY to Rs 1.05 crore in Q4 FY26. Employee benefit expenses rose sharply 339.99% YoY to Rs 0.22 crore, while other expenses fell 41.13% YoY to Rs 0.83 crore in Q4 FY26.