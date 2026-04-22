Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 92.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.32% to Rs 6.03 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters declined 92.23% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.32% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.88% to Rs 310.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.60% to Rs 312.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.