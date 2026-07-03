Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra Seamless CFO Arup Mandal resigns

Maharashtra Seamless announced that Arup Mandal has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from the close of business hours on 2 July 2026.

Maharashtra Seamless manufactures carbon and alloy steel seamless pipes, ERW steel pipes and casting pipes. The company also operates a windmill. The company's consolidated net profit declined 57.52% to Rs 102.83 crore on a 9.17% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,280.11 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of Maharashtra Seamless rose 0.14% to Rs 605.35 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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