Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 15.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.72% to Rs 1091.20 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Seamless rose 15.67% to Rs 266.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 230.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 1091.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1145.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1091.201145.2716.4214.44353.04324.61322.41299.65266.40230.32

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