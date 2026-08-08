Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 15.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.72% to Rs 1091.20 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Seamless rose 15.67% to Rs 266.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 230.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 1091.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1145.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1091.201145.27 -5 OPM %16.4214.44 -PBDT353.04324.61 9 PBT322.41299.65 8 NP266.40230.32 16
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