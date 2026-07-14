Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahaveer Infoway reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mahaveer Infoway reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of Mahaveer Infoway reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.75 -100 OPM %021.33 -PBDT-0.100.13 PL PBT-0.130.10 PL NP-0.130.10 PL

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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