Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahaveer Infoway reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mahaveer Infoway reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 104.00% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Mahaveer Infoway reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 104.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 700.00% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.510.25 104 2.612.73 -4 OPM %-100.00-144.00 --8.055.49 - PBDT0.73-0.11 LP 1.000.30 233 PBT0.70-0.14 LP 0.880.18 389 NP0.46-0.24 LP 0.640.08 700

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 14.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit rises 55.13% in the March 2026 quarter

International Conveyors consolidated net profit declines 69.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 18.96% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story