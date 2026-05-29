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Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 65.61% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 95.65 crore

Net profit of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure rose 65.61% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 95.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.37% to Rs 17.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 135.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales95.6579.65 20 135.86124.77 9 OPM %19.1614.51 -14.5714.40 - PBDT20.3013.10 55 23.8120.71 15 PBT20.1012.99 55 23.5120.48 15 NP15.229.19 66 17.7514.87 19

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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