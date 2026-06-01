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Mahesh Developers standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:00 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Mahesh Developers rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 600.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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