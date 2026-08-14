Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 24.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 249.00 crore

Net profit of Maheshwari Logistics declined 24.77% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 249.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 268.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.249.00268.146.676.639.2210.104.876.263.284.36

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