Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 39.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.47% to Rs 293.92 crore

Net profit of Maheshwari Logistics declined 39.46% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 293.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 259.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.17% to Rs 16.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 1110.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 973.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.