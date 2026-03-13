Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags Rs 2-cr micro irrigation order

Mahindra EPC Irrigation said it has secured a contract worth about Rs 2.22 crore for the supply of micro irrigation systems under a community micro irrigation project.

The order has been awarded by the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Micro Irrigation Project. The scope of work includes the supply of micro irrigation systems.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is expected to be executed within six to twelve months from the date of site handover. The company added that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.