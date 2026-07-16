Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales decline 12.70% to Rs 54.16 crore

Net loss of Mahindra EPC Irrigation reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.70% to Rs 54.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales54.1662.04 -13 OPM %-2.514.42 -PBDT-2.132.11 PL PBT-2.851.31 PL NP-2.140.98 PL

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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