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Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India acquires 100% stake in Aditatva Estates

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Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
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Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its subsidiary Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL) has completed the acquisition of 100% equity stake in Aditatva Estates (Aditatva) on 15 June 2026, for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 37.5 crore.

Consequently, Aditatva has become a wholly owned subsidiary of MHRIL and, as such, a step down subsidiary of the Company with effect from 15 June 2026.

Aditatva is engaged in coffee plantation business on a ~50 acre land parcel located in Chikmagalur, Karnataka. Upon completion of the acquisition of Aditatva, MHRIL will be the owners of all the assets including the said land parcel, which is proposed to be utilized for the development of a leisure resort.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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