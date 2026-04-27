Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 43.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 43.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.32% to Rs 820.29 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India declined 43.13% to Rs 41.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 820.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 778.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.52% to Rs 69.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 2991.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2780.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales820.29778.83 5 2991.742780.85 8 OPM %24.0426.24 -20.5820.78 - PBDT173.95194.28 -10 559.00558.54 0 PBT65.32102.41 -36 149.71192.53 -22 NP41.5673.08 -43 69.51127.59 -46

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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