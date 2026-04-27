Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 43.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.32% to Rs 820.29 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India declined 43.13% to Rs 41.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 820.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 778.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.52% to Rs 69.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 2991.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2780.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.