Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 732.81 crore

Net loss of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reported to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 732.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 701.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales732.81701.40 4 OPM %15.3617.38 -PBDT106.21121.93 -13 PBT-3.1926.29 PL NP-8.667.87 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tips Music standalone net profit declines 4.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) board extends term of redemption of preference shares issued to Tata Teleservices

Board of HFCL approves setting up manufacturing facility for Data Center Connectivity Products

NACL Industries approves divestment of entire stake in Nasense Labs

Japan shares slip as investors turn cautious before US tech earnings

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story