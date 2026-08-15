Mahindra today introduced the BE 6 SPORTEQ, an all-new series that marks the next evolution of its acclaimed electric origin SUV.

The new BE 6 SPORTEQ series starts at Rs 11.45 Lakh with BaaS and battery at Rs 3.75 per km.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ Launch Edition sits at the top of the range, distinguished by an exclusive Graphite Storm exterior and a full Racing Tan leatherette interior.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ Formula E Freedom Edition represents the most performance-focused expression of the BE 6.

Dr Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra and Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile said, Electric mobility is entering a new phase. Customers no longer judge an EV simply by its range or acceleration. They expect it to become more intelligent, more personal and more capable throughout its lifetime. SPORTEQ reflects that shift. Powered by MAIA, it brings together AI, personalisation, performance and entertainment in ways that make every journey more intuitive. As the BE 6 is software-defined, it has the ability to keep evolving long after customers take delivery. The future belongs to vehicles that grow with their owners. SPORTEQ is designed to do exactly that, delivering an ownership experience that keeps expanding the boundaries of what customers expect from an electric SUV.