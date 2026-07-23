Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 66.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2909.48% to Rs 962.13 croreNet profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 66.92% to Rs 85.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2909.48% to Rs 962.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales962.1331.97 2909 OPM %9.82-172.10 -PBDT116.0447.69 143 PBT111.0041.60 167 NP85.5351.24 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content