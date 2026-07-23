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Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 66.92% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 2909.48% to Rs 962.13 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 66.92% to Rs 85.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2909.48% to Rs 962.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales962.1331.97 2909 OPM %9.82-172.10 -PBDT116.0447.69 143 PBT111.0041.60 167 NP85.5351.24 67

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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