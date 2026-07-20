Mahindra Logistics jumped 4.23% to Rs 403.75 after the integrated logistics and mobility solutions provider reported a strong turnaround in earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 25.39 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 10.80 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit increased 25.76% QoQ from Rs 20.19 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 23.29% YoY and 11.83% QoQ to Rs 2,002.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 39.06 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 5.82 crore in Q1 FY26. PBT increased 22.25% QoQ from Rs 31.95 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA increased 51% YoY and 3% QoQ to Rs 115 crore during the quarter. On the cost front, total expenses increased 20.68% YoY to Rs 1,973.60 crore. Operating expenses rose 22.88% YoY to Rs 1,729.40 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 9.01% YoY to Rs 113.89 crore. Finance costs declined 38.53% YoY to Rs 13.83 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose 12% YoY to Rs 72.31 crore. Current tax expense rose to Rs 15.21 crore from Rs 4.52 crore a year ago. Operationally, the Contract Logistics business grew 26% YoY, with EBITDA rising 31%, supported by operating efficiencies and improved customer profitability.

The Express business reported 58% YoY and 10% QoQ revenue growth, with gross margin and EBITDA improving for the fourth consecutive quarter. The Mobility business expanded 38% YoY, while EBITDA increased 8%. The Last Mile Delivery business reported EBITDA of Rs 2.6 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 0.5 crore a year ago, despite a 16% YoY decline in revenue due to portfolio recalibration. Warehouse space under management increased by 1.52 million sq. ft. sequentially to 21.9 million sq. ft. Managing director and CEO Hemant Sikka said the quarter reflected the company's transition from a transformation journey to a growth journey, driven by strong execution, operational excellence and improved customer economics. He said Mahindra Logistics remains focused on profitable growth, technology-led solutions and becoming India's leading logistics services provider.