Mahindra & Mahindra Aug auto sales jump 42% to 1.07 lakh units

Mahindra & Mahindra reported total auto sales of 1,07,648 units in month of August 2026 compared to 75,901 units in August 2025, recording a growth of 42%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 1,01,594 units (up 40% YoY) and exports of 6,054 units (up 71% YoY).

Total sales comprised of passenger vehicle sales of 59,257 units (up 50% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 42,337 units (up 28% YoY).

According to Dr Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra , In August, we achieved SUV sales of 59257 units delivering growth of 50%, and total vehicle sales stood at 107648, a 42% YoY growth. Demand continues to remain strong across our portfolio, with the updated Scorpio-N and BE 6 SPORTEQ receiving strong market response from customers. We look forward to building on this momentum during the festive season.