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Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 33.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 26.63% to Rs 57533.44 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 33.58% to Rs 5454.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4083.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.63% to Rs 57533.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45435.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales57533.4445435.88 27 OPM %18.8218.52 -PBDT9650.757376.33 31 PBT7890.285828.77 35 NP5454.544083.32 34

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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