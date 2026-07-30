Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 33.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.63% to Rs 57533.44 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 33.58% to Rs 5454.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4083.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.63% to Rs 57533.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45435.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales57533.4445435.88 27 OPM %18.8218.52 -PBDT9650.757376.33 31 PBT7890.285828.77 35 NP5454.544083.32 34
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