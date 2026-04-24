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Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 105.16% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.37% to Rs 5538.73 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 105.16% to Rs 938.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 457.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 5538.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4885.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.20% to Rs 2854.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2261.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 21005.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18463.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5538.734885.63 13 21005.3718463.10 14 OPM %64.1359.04 -62.5063.00 - PBDT1369.17693.99 97 4344.933348.12 30 PBT1259.07609.47 107 3958.853026.91 31 NP938.02457.22 105 2854.532261.87 26

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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