Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.57% to Rs 5717.91 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 75.43% to Rs 926.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 527.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.57% to Rs 5717.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4990.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5717.914990.61 15 OPM %64.4360.64 -PBDT1341.36789.45 70 PBT1242.22703.58 77 NP926.03527.87 75
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