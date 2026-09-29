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Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises Rs 1250 cr via NCDs

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Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has allotted 125,000 Secured, Rated, Listed Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs. 1,00,000 per debenture, issued at par, aggregating to subscription amount of Rs. 1250 crore on private placement basis to the identified investors.

The same includes Base issue size of Rs. 1000 crore plus Green shoe subscription of Rs. 250 crore aggregating to Rs. 1250 Crore. The said NCDs have been issued at a Fixed Coupon of 7.95% p.a. and are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE.

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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