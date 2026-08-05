Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 0.85%, up for five straight sessions

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3462.3, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.27% in last one year as compared to a 0.17% fall in NIFTY and a 23.62% fall in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3462.3, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 24531.85. The Sensex is at 78434.98, up 0.01%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 8.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29041.3, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.82 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3467, up 1.29% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 7.27% in last one year as compared to a 0.17% fall in NIFTY and a 23.62% fall in the Nifty Auto index.