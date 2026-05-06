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Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 1.18%, up for third straight session

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3248.7, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.13% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% fall in NIFTY and a 13.84% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3248.7, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 8.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26192.1, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3258.6, up 0.9% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 4.13% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% fall in NIFTY and a 13.84% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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