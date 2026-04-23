Mahindra & Mahindra patent portfolio grows 20x to 1334 since inception

Mahindra & Mahindra saw a 20x growth in the number of patents granted - from 56 patents granted since inception in FY16 to 1334 in FY26.

Cumulative tally of applications filed by M&M stands at 2,728 as of March 2026, indicating M&M's drive for innovation and excellence. Of the 1334 granted patents, 60% of them pertain to Automotive Business and 40% to Farm Business. Conversion ratio of applications to patents stood at 8% in FY16 and has improved to 65%+ for the applications filed over the last decade.

The growth in M&M's patent portfolio, reflects the company's growing R&D capabilities. This growing innovative heft has allowed the company to push the boundaries and create a technologically immersive experience for its customers. The patent portfolio also includes filings made by M&M subsidiary Mahindra Electric Automobile.