Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra patent portfolio grows 20x to 1334 since inception

Mahindra & Mahindra patent portfolio grows 20x to 1334 since inception

Image
Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Mahindra & Mahindra saw a 20x growth in the number of patents granted - from 56 patents granted since inception in FY16 to 1334 in FY26.

Cumulative tally of applications filed by M&M stands at 2,728 as of March 2026, indicating M&M's drive for innovation and excellence. Of the 1334 granted patents, 60% of them pertain to Automotive Business and 40% to Farm Business. Conversion ratio of applications to patents stood at 8% in FY16 and has improved to 65%+ for the applications filed over the last decade.

The growth in M&M's patent portfolio, reflects the company's growing R&D capabilities. This growing innovative heft has allowed the company to push the boundaries and create a technologically immersive experience for its customers. The patent portfolio also includes filings made by M&M subsidiary Mahindra Electric Automobile.

In addition to the patents, the company has won several prestigious awards for excellence in innovation. In the last one year alone, M&M has won the CII IP Award for the Best Patent Portfolio, the CII Innovation Award for being one of India's Top 50 Innovative Companies 2025, the CII National Award for Industry-Academia Partnership, the Questel IP Excellence Award and recognition at the CMO Asia Awards 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

G R Infra bags Rs 413-cr EPC order from NTPC

Sterling and Wilson Renewable gains after Q4 PAT climbs 143% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Japan stocks fall as Middle East tensions and policy uncertainty weigh on sentiment

Chinese stocks retreat as geopolitical tensions and lack of catalysts weigh on sentiment

Bharat Coking Coal slides as Q4 PAT tanks 59% YoY to Rs 27 cr

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story