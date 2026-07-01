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Mahindra & Mahindra sells 3,249 trucks and buses (CV>3.5T) in June'26

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Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
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Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T) for the month of June 2026 stood at 3249 vehicles, a y-o-y growth of 5%.

Mahindra's Trucks & Buses business comprises of Mahindra Trucks & Buses division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra (SML).

According to Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman SML, President Aerospace, Advanced Technologies, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M, The CV industry continues to benefit from infrastructure-led demand and an ongoing replacement cycle in medium term. However, recent increases in fuel prices and pressure on freight economics has tempered fleet expansion and vehicle replacement decisions in the near term. We are closely monitoring the evolving cost pressures and broader macroeconomic uncertainties impacting industry sentiment and implementing appropriate mitigation measures.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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