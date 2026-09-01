Buzzing :

New Immigration Rules SepHDFC Bank Leadership ShakeupNPS Rules ChangedNepal Floods UpdatesDelhi SIR 2026 draftIndia Q1 GDP GrowthSC Close NEET Protesters FIRPM Modi Swadeshi pitchSkyways Air Services' shares
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales grow 5% to 29,507 units in August

Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales grow 5% to 29,507 units in August

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment Business sold 29,507 tractors in month of August 2026 compared to 28,117 tractors in August 2025, recording a growth of 5%.

Domestic tractor sales rose 5% to 27,595 units while exports remained flat at 1912 units.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President - Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra said We sold 27,595 tractors in the domestic market during August 2026, a growth of 5% over last year. Steady improvement in rainfall has helped near-normal Kharif sowing. Continued support of various government schemes and the upcoming festive season should bolster rural sentiment. In the Exports market, we have sold 1,912 tractors.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sudarshan Chemical divests its stake in VP4 Frankfurt to Celanese Corporation, USA

Magellanic Cloud receives 3rd consecutive DFCCIL order

IZMO arm develops innovative 40 GHz RF package for semiconductor devices

Eicher Motors sells 1.26 lakh motorcycles in Aug'26

ESDS Software Solution IPO subscribed 135.88 times

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Next Story