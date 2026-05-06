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Mahindra Rural Housing Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 38.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 305.52 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance reported to Rs 38.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 152.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 305.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 293.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 58.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 227.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.76% to Rs 1154.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1186.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales305.52293.23 4 1154.031186.79 -3 OPM %62.05-23.63 -53.7320.18 - PBDT57.98-195.91 LP 117.84-272.30 LP PBT51.00-203.70 LP 89.86-304.58 LP NP38.05-152.08 LP 58.01-227.94 LP

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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