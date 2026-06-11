Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit declines 16.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 32.46 crore

Net profit of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways declined 16.24% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.02% to Rs 54.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 121.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.