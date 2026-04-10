Maiden Forgings edges higher after production volume rises over 11% YoY in FY26

Maiden Forgings advanced 3.07% to Rs 84 after the company reported production volume of 35,546 MT for FY 2025-26, which is an increase of 11.5% as compared with the volume of 31,879 MT recorded in the previous year.

The said volume corresponds to revenue of over Rs 233 crore, reflecting a growth of more than 9.5% on a year-on-year (YoY basis. The companys reported revenue for FY25 was Rs 212.91 crore.

During the financial year, the company also made progress in the business-to-government (B2G) segment by securing registrations with several prestigious government organizations, which include Ordnance Factory, Murad Nagar; Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), DRDO; Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), DRDO; and Ordnance Factory Board, Kolkata.