Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 21Lalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 26.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 26.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 14.67% to Rs 539.53 crore

Net profit of Maithan Alloys declined 26.69% to Rs 393.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 536.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.67% to Rs 539.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 632.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales539.53632.31 -15 OPM %16.8410.34 -PBDT503.45701.81 -28 PBT497.82695.93 -28 NP393.04536.14 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Deep Health AI India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit declines 15.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Kanani Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Praveg reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Minal Industries consolidated net profit rises 88.68% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Next Story