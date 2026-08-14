Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 26.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.67% to Rs 539.53 croreNet profit of Maithan Alloys declined 26.69% to Rs 393.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 536.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.67% to Rs 539.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 632.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales539.53632.31 -15 OPM %16.8410.34 -PBDT503.45701.81 -28 PBT497.82695.93 -28 NP393.04536.14 -27
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