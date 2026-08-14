Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 26.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.67% to Rs 539.53 crore

Net profit of Maithan Alloys declined 26.69% to Rs 393.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 536.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.67% to Rs 539.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 632.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.539.53632.3116.8410.34503.45701.81497.82695.93393.04536.14

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