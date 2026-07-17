Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 14.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.51% to Rs 836.77 croreNet profit of Maithon Power rose 14.11% to Rs 102.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 836.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 771.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales836.77771.18 9 OPM %25.5021.34 -PBDT186.36147.03 27 PBT134.67102.98 31 NP102.4689.79 14
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