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Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 14.11% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.51% to Rs 836.77 crore

Net profit of Maithon Power rose 14.11% to Rs 102.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 836.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 771.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales836.77771.18 9 OPM %25.5021.34 -PBDT186.36147.03 27 PBT134.67102.98 31 NP102.4689.79 14

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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