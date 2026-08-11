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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Majestic Auto consolidated net profit rises 38.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Majestic Auto consolidated net profit rises 38.22% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:19 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Majestic Auto rose 38.22% to Rs 18.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales015.39 -100 OPM %057.96 -PBDT27.3721.45 28 PBT26.3618.82 40 NP18.1213.11 38

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

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