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Majestic Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 76.66% to Rs 3.47 crore

Net Loss of Majestic Auto reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 76.66% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1245.81% to Rs 91.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.97% to Rs 35.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.4714.87 -77 35.3964.31 -45 OPM %-126.8025.42 -13.2543.65 - PBDT-4.37-2.83 -54 39.6326.27 51 PBT-5.88-5.24 -12 31.5516.89 87 NP-2.63-7.75 66 91.656.81 1246

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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