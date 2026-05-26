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Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.46% to Rs 35.75 crore

Net profit of Makers Laboratories reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 35.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.62% to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 140.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.7533.90 5 140.59120.75 16 OPM %14.749.12 -10.486.94 - PBDT5.873.03 94 15.688.89 76 PBT4.732.13 122 11.154.10 172 NP1.09-0.05 LP 2.357.49 -69

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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