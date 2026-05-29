Mallcom (India) standalone net profit declines 80.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.27% to Rs 141.63 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) declined 80.51% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 141.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.56% to Rs 31.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 520.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 470.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.