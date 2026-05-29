Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 105.79 crore

Net Loss of Malu Paper Mills reported to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 105.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 333.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 277.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.