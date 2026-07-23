Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 30.84% to Rs 123.42 crore

Net profit of Malu Paper Mills reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.84% to Rs 123.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales123.4294.33 31 OPM %4.74-5.06 -PBDT3.26-7.31 LP PBT1.83-8.68 LP NP1.28-6.15 LP

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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