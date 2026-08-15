Mamata Machinery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.16% to Rs 36.28 crore

Net loss of Mamata Machinery reported to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.16% to Rs 36.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.36.2838.66-12.987.99-3.144.47-4.213.65-3.472.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News