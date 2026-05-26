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Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.39% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales decline 5.02% to Rs 1157.30 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) declined 25.39% to Rs 50.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 1157.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1218.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.30% to Rs 170.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.67% to Rs 3563.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3505.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1157.301218.49 -5 3563.903505.35 2 OPM %12.079.95 -12.338.60 - PBDT95.65101.72 -6 315.86253.60 25 PBT72.9791.19 -20 236.94208.35 14 NP50.8568.15 -25 170.48153.17 11

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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