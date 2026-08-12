Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 122.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.91% to Rs 1053.13 croreNet profit of Man Industries (India) rose 122.41% to Rs 61.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.91% to Rs 1053.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 742.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1053.13742.13 42 OPM %13.626.62 -PBDT115.2950.84 127 PBT85.4538.26 123 NP61.4327.62 122
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