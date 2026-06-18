Man Industries rises after bagging new orders worth Rs 1,000 crore

Man Industries (India) added 1.50% to Rs 602 after the company announced that it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,000 crore from domestic and international customers.

In a regulatory filing made before market hours today, the company said that Man Industries (India) (MIIL) and National Pipe Company (NPC), step-down subsidiary of the company situated in Saudi Arabia have received new orders of approximately Rs 300 crore and approximately Rs 700 crore, respectively.

These orders are expected to be delivered within 6 - 9 months.

Accordingly, the company's consolidated unexecuted order book stands at approximately Rs 4,100 crore.

These orders reflect the robust business environment and showcase the trust of the customers they have in the technological and executional capabilities of MIIL and NPC.