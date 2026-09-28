Man Infra collaborates with Godrej Prop for upcoming residential project in South Mumbai

Man Infraconstruction announced a landmark collaboration with Godrej Properties Group (Godrej) for the development of its upcoming sea-facing residential project located at Marine Lines, South Mumbai.

As part of this transaction, MICL which was earlier the Development Manager for the project has now partnered with Godrej for the development of the project. The development rights jointly held by MICL and Shreepati Group have now been transferred to Godrej. The collaboration marks a defining milestone for MICL Group.

This will benefit MICL through a revenue sharing arrangement with Godrej. The project overall revenue potential is estimated at Rs. 6,000+ crore.

Spread across approximately 2.5 acres the project is located in the heart of Marine Lines, offering views of the Arabian Sea and enjoys excellent connectivity through the Mumbai Coastal Road, upcoming Metro network and the Atal Setu corridor, making it one of South Mumbai's most coveted residential addresses