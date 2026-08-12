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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit rises 28.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit rises 28.92% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.36% to Rs 218.31 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction rose 28.92% to Rs 71.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.36% to Rs 218.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales218.31182.90 19 OPM %32.7622.20 -PBDT87.7582.34 7 PBT84.6279.95 6 NP71.6455.57 29

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

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