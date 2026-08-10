Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsLenskart Market CapNCDC Amendment Bill 2026Q1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17HDFC Bank cuts MCLRSukanya Samriddhi Yojana for NRIHindustan Copper Q1 resultsSBI Share Price
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Infraconstruction secures IoA for ultra-luxury residential project in Bandra

Man Infraconstruction secures IoA for ultra-luxury residential project in Bandra

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

With estimated GDV of Rs 1,000+ cr

Man Infraconstruction has secured the Intimation of Approval (IOA) for its ultra-luxury sea-view residential development located off Bandstand, Bandra West, Mumbai.

The development will be named Berkeley House' (The One & Only) within the company's MS Collection Residences vertical a boutique sea-view residential offering catering to the premium luxury segment. The estimated gross development value of the project is Rs 1,000+ crore.

The company stated that its Bandra portfolio represents a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 2,350+ crore, comprising Artek Park at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the newly launched project at Pali Hill, Bandra West, which has received an overwhelming response, and its latest addition Berkeley House', off Bandstand, Bandra West.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Purvah Green Power to acquire 1.4 GWp operating solar portfolio from Renew Solar Power

BLUECLOUDS signs USD 150M statement of work with SpaceX

Nifty August futures trade at a premium

Nifty ends above 24,550 mark; realty shares rally

Japanese equities rally on AI and rate-cut hopes

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Next Story