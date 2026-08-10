Man Infraconstruction secures IoA for ultra-luxury residential project in Bandra

With estimated GDV of Rs 1,000+ cr

Man Infraconstruction has secured the Intimation of Approval (IOA) for its ultra-luxury sea-view residential development located off Bandstand, Bandra West, Mumbai.

The development will be named Berkeley House' (The One & Only) within the company's MS Collection Residences vertical a boutique sea-view residential offering catering to the premium luxury segment. The estimated gross development value of the project is Rs 1,000+ crore.

The company stated that its Bandra portfolio represents a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 2,350+ crore, comprising Artek Park at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the newly launched project at Pali Hill, Bandra West, which has received an overwhelming response, and its latest addition Berkeley House', off Bandstand, Bandra West.