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Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 62.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.56% to Rs 155.66 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 62.00% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 155.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.96% to Rs 7.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 563.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 509.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales155.66137.07 14 563.91509.15 11 OPM %8.638.34 -8.408.43 - PBDT7.375.08 45 20.1416.40 23 PBT4.932.87 72 10.428.07 29 NP3.242.00 62 7.566.05 25

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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