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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 82.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 82.69% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.85% to Rs 139.59 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 82.69% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 139.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales139.59134.41 4 OPM %9.598.38 -PBDT6.554.36 50 PBT3.942.05 92 NP2.851.56 83

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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