Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 82.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.85% to Rs 139.59 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 82.69% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 139.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.139.59134.419.598.386.554.363.942.052.851.56

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