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Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.64% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.94% to Rs 262.14 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 0.64% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.94% to Rs 262.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 249.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales262.14249.80 5 OPM %10.749.80 -PBDT22.2320.84 7 PBT18.9318.70 1 NP14.1014.01 1

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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