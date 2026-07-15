Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.94% to Rs 262.14 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 0.64% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.94% to Rs 262.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 249.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.262.14249.8010.749.8022.2320.8418.9318.7014.1014.01

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