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Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.76% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 227.46 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 6.76% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 227.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 164.39% to Rs 40.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.16% to Rs 884.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 781.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales227.46207.89 9 884.48781.63 13 OPM %6.317.30 -9.096.88 - PBDT9.098.93 2 62.9628.51 121 PBT6.386.72 -5 53.7419.38 177 NP5.375.03 7 40.6915.39 164

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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